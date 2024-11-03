Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills game: How to watch, kickoff time and more

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Odell Beckham and the Miami Dolphins play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday; here's how to watch. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

The two top teams in the AFC East will battle it out this Sunday when the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY. Don't let their rankings fool you though, the 6-2 Bills have been dominating their division, while the 2-5 Dolphins are only doing marginally better than the 3rd and 4th-ranked New England Patriots and the New York Jets, who are both 2-6 after Week 8. The Dolphins' latest loss against the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday came despite QB Tua Tagovailoa's return to play after clearing concussion protocol. Surely they're hoping for better results when they face QB Josh Allen and the Bills. Here’s all the info you need about today's Dolphins vs. Bills game, and you can also keep an eye on live game-day updates here.

How to watch the Dolphins vs. Bills game:

Date: November 3, 2024

Time: 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

Game: Dolphins vs. Bills

TV channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo, DirecTV, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube, and more

What channel is the Dolphins vs. Bills game on?

The Dolphins vs. Bills game is this Sunday, Nov. 3 airing live at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

How to watch the Dolphins vs. Bills game:

The Dolphins vs. Bills game is also available to stream on Paramount+ through their NFL on CBS channel, which is included in both their Essential plan and their Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan. You can also watch CBS on platforms including Fubo TV, DirecTV and YouTube TV. Out of market viewers will be able to find the game on YouTube TV's NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL+.

Stream NFL games on CBS Paramount+ Paramount+ offers subscribers access to NFL games on CBS. Plus, the platform is great for fans of Champions League soccer, Star Trek, Survivor, The Challenge and so much more. Unlike a lot of other streaming services these days, Paramount+ still offers a one-week free trial — so new subscribers can sign up to watch this weekend and check out the rest of the Paramount+ library totally free for seven days. Try free at Paramount+

(Fubo) Watch NFL games on Fox, ESPN, NFL Network, NBC, CBS and some RSNs Fubo TV Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, NFL Network, Fox, ABC, CBS and 100+ more live channels. At $80/month, the live TV streaming service is definitely a big investment for football fans. But it offers nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL season, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform also offers a free trial period, so you can catch a week's worth of games risk-free. The platform also offers a free trial period, so you can catch some games risk-free. Right now you can get $20 off any Fubo tier for your first month. Try free at Fubo

(YouTube) Watch ESPN, NFL Network, NBC, CBS, Fox, and add-on Sunday Ticket YouTube TV NFL Sunday Ticket is available exclusively on YouTube TV and offers football fans the chance to watch every major game that's airing out of their local markets. NFL Sunday ticket is available with a subscription to YouTube TV for $670.96 over four months (that's $168/mo). You can also purchase a subscription without being a YouTube TV subscriber for $479 for the season. Try free at YouTube

2024 NFL season Week 9 full schedule:

All times Eastern

Thursday, Oct. 31

Houston Texans vs. New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Nov. 3

Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Denver Broncos vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m (FOX)

Chicago Bears vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Monday, Nov. 4

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m (ESPN, ABC, ESPN+)

How to watch every NFL game this season:

Many NFL games are broadcast on local channels, so if you're looking to catch an in-market game, it may be as simple as turning on your TV (or setting up a digital TV antenna). A $7/month subscription to NFL+ will get you access to NFL Network which can be great for watching some games, but the downside of NFL+ is that when it comes to the regular season, it's just local and primetime games (and only on mobile or tablet!). In which case, here's what we recommend to watch the NFL.

(Fubo) Watch NFL games on ESPN, NFL Network, Fox, NBC, CBS and some RSN's Fubo TV Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, NFL Network, Fox, ABC, CBS and 100+ more live channels. At $80/month, the live TV streaming service is definitely a big investment for football fans. But it offers nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL season, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform also offers a free trial period, so you can catch some games risk-free. Right now you can get $20 off any Fubo tier for your first month. Try free at Fubo

More ways to watch NFL games this season: