Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill runs for 57-yard scoop-and-score vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Tyreek Hill made a play that gave the Miami Dolphins a breath of life on Sunday night when they faced the Los Angeles Chargers. The wide receiver had a 57-yard scoop-and-score for the Dolphins' first points of the game.

On second-and-3 from Miami's 41-yard line, Tua Tagovailoa handed the ball to running back Jeff Wilson Jr., who scampered up the field for 6 yards. He was hit by Alohi Gilman and a pack of Chargers defenders and fumbled the ball. The pigskin bounced backward and several players dove after it before it rolled out from under a pile of players.

That's when Hill saw his chance.

He scooped up the ball and ran to his right all the way across the field before powering past the Bolts logo at midfield and out-sprinting all defenders on his way to the end zone.

The score brought the Dolphins closer to the Chargers at 10-7.

Prior to the big play, Hill made history with a 13-yard reception. He now owns the Dolphins' single-season record for most receiving yards with 1,392.

