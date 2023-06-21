Miami Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill investigated for alleged assault in Miami-Dade: reports

Miami-Dade police are investigating allegations that Miami Dolphins’ wide receiver Tyreek Hill hit a charter company employee at Haulover Marina, according to reports.

The incident happened Sunday at Haulover Park, 10800 Collins Ave., Det. Angel Rodriguez, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department, told the South Florida SunSentinel on Tuesday evening.

According to a tip received by Local 10 News, at around 6 p.m. Sunday, Hill got into a disagreement with the worker and ended up hitting the man.

Dolphins spokespersons and Hill’s agent didn’t immediately respond to Miami Herald’s request for comment.

This is a developing story.