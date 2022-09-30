Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Suffers Second Head Injury in a Week During Game Against Bengals

Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, suffered head and neck injuries in Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was taken off the field on a stretcher.

The 24-year-old athlete was then taken to the hospital to receive a thorough examination, the Dolphins' official Twitter account shared Thursday night.

Later, the team tweeted that Tagovailoa was "expected to be discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and will fly home with the team tonight."

Tagovailoa was hurt in the second quarter of the game in a tackle by Bengals' Josh Tapou where his head was slammed onto the ground, the New York Post reported. Immediately after the moment, Tagovailoa seized up his arms and medical assistance was called.

He remained motionless on the field for around 10 minutes before being carried out in a stretcher, according to ESPN.

A rep for the Miami Dolphins did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Before halftime, the Dolphins shared an update on the quarterback's health, saying he was conscious and had "movement in all his extremities" at the hospital.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel spoke to reporters about the situation after the team's 27-15 loss on the field.

"It's an emotional moment," the coach said, per ESPN. "It's not a part of the deal you sign up for."

Continued McDaniel, 39, "His teammates and myself were very concerned, but he got checked out and it's nothing more serious than a concussion."

Tua Tagovailoa
Tua Tagovailoa

Andy Lyons/Getty Tua Tagovailoa is tended to by medical personnel on Sept. 29, 2022

This is Tagovailoa's second head injury in the past week.

On Sunday, while playing against the Buffalo Bills, he was evaluated for a concussion after his head was slammed onto the ground.

After getting up and taking a few steps, Tagovailoa collapsed to his knees, according to the New York Times. The athlete was also seen stumbling while returning to the game, CNN reported.

The evaluation initially deemed it questionable for Tagovailoa to return to the field but he was later cleared to rejoin the game, and the team said he stumbled as a result of a back injury, ESPN reported.

But given Tagovailoa's collapse, the concussion protocols have been put into question by fans and fellow players.

The NFL Players' Association shared a statement on Twitter Thursday about an investigation they've opened regarding player safety.

"Player health and safety is at the core of the union's mission," the association wrote.

"Our concern tonight is for Tua and we hope for a full and speedy recovery. Our investigation into the potential protocol violation is ongoing," they added.

