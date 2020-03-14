Dolphins ‘moved quickly’ to secure meeting with QB Jordan Love before coronavirus visit ban

The NFL canceled all team pre-draft visits after Friday amid the coronavirus pandemic, which seems to have paralyzed nearly the entire sports world in the United States over the past few days.

The Miami Dolphins, however, rushed to get one last meeting in before the “travel ban” took place.

[ Coronavirus: How the sports world is responding to the pandemic ]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Dolphins “moved quickly” to secure a visit with Utah State quarterback Jordan Love on Friday, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Before the NFL shut down pre-draft visits, the #Dolphins are having another big-time prospect in: Utah St QB Jordan Love. Miami moved quickly to secure his visit. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2020

Love threw for more than 3,400 yards and 20 touchdowns last season at Utah State, and is widely regarded as one of the top quarterbacks available in next month’s draft.

The Dolphins have three picks in the first round, holding Nos. 5, 18 and 26. They have two quarterbacks on their roster now, with Ryan Fitzpatrick and former first-round pick Josh Rosen, however many expect that they will use one of those top picks on a QB — one they could rebuild the franchise around.

There are plenty of other solid quarterbacks available in the draft, including LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, the No. 1 pick. Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa, Oregon’s Justin Herbert and Washington’s Jacob Eason are all viable options for the Dolphins should they take a quarterback in the first round, too.

A lot can still change between now and the draft — which is scheduled to kick off on April 23 from Las Vegas. With the coronavirus outbreak, however, it’s unclear when things in the sports world will get back to normal. Teams won’t be able to conduct in-person meetings for the time being, limiting them to phone calls or video conferences with players. Nobody knows how long that will remain in place.

Story continues

The Dolphins’ last-minute face-to-face meeting with Love, depending on how it went, could end up making all the difference.

More from Yahoo Sports: