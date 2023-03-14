Miami Dolphins and RB Raheem Mostert agree to two-year deal, agent announces

Running back Raheem Mostert is returning to the Miami Dolphins on a two-year deal, his agent, Brett Tessler, announced on social media Tuesday.

Mostert and the Dolphins agreed to a contract that could reach up to $7.6 million, according to ESPN. Before incentives, the deal is $5.6 million with $2.2 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network.

Mostert had more than 1,000 yards of offense with the Dolphins last season under first-year coach Mike McDaniel, whom he played under in San Francisco when McDaniel was the offensive coordinator in 2021.

Mostert’s familiarity with McDaniel’s offense helped the Dolphins to a 9-8 record and a playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills last season.

Mostert, who turns 31 next month, led the Dolphins with 891 yards rushing and three touchdowns. He also had 31 catches and 202 yards receiving with two touchdowns.

The Dolphins still need to address the running back position further this offseason to support starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the talented receiver duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

The Dolphins re-signed backup running back Salvon Ahmed to a one-year deal earlier this offseason.

Backup Jeff Wilson, who was acquired from the 49ers at the trade deadline last season, is a free agent this offseason. Myles Gaskin, a seventh-round pick by Miami in 2019, is also a free agent.

Among other offseason moves: The Dolphins acquired cornerback Jalen Ramsey in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday and agreed to a two-year deal with backup quarterback Mike White on Monday.

