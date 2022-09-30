Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa carted off the field after sack vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted off the field in the second quarter of Thursday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals after getting thrown to the ground amid a vicious sack by Josh Tupou.

Tagovailoa's head and back slammed into the turf at Paycor Stadium, leaving him on his back with the fingers of both hands in a rigid position. Players from both teams gathered at midfield as he was evaluated and ultimately loaded onto the stretcher.

A potentially devastating for the unbeaten Dolphins in any context, Tagovailoa's latest physical setback will likely come under further scrutiny after he briefly left Week 3's win against the Buffalo Bills for what appeared to be a head injury but was later characterized by the quarterback and rookie coach Mike McDaniel as a back injury. The NFL Players Association initiated an investigation into the handling of Tagovailoa's injuries against Buffalo and whether the concussion protocol was properly followed. The case remains ongoing.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa calls a play during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals.

