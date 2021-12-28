Miami Dolphins place four players on COVID list. And a former star QB assesses Tua

The Dolphins - who played without seven members of their 53-man roster on Monday due to COVID - temporarily lost four more players to the virus on Monday.

Defensive linemen Adam Butler and John Jenkins, safety Brandon Jones and receiver Preston Williams were placed on the COVID-19 list. All except Williams are believed to be vaccinated.

Jones started at safety and played 38 snaps on Monday against New Orleans, while Butler played 21. Jenkins was inactive. Williams was active but didn’t play a single snap.

The Dolphins also placed practice squad guard Durval Querioz Neto on the COVID-l9 list. Factoring in Neto and two players on injured reserve (Lynn Bowden and Allen Hurns), the Dolphins now have 14 players sidelined due to COVID.

On Monday, the Dolphins played without seven players on their roster due to COVID-19: offensive linemen Greg Mancz, Robert Jones and Solomon Kindley; cornerback Justin Coleman; tight end Cethan Carter, receiver Albert Wilson and linebacker Duke Riley.

It’s possible all of these players could be available Sunday at Tennessee. According to multiple reports, the NFL and the players union are closing in on an agreement that follow new CDC guidelines and reduce quarantine time from 10 to 5 days for vaccinated and unvaccinated players.

Flores was asked Tuesday about the notion of placing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa or Jacoby Brissett in a bubble or sequestering them from teammates for the final two weeks to protect them from COVID.

Flores pointed out that the teams are not holding in-person meetings and “we’re trying to keep everybody away from everybody as much as we can.”

But Flores has stopped short of saying he will order his quarterbacks or any of his players to stay home (except for practice).

THIS AND THAT

▪ DeVante Parker didn’t have an official target in the game, because the only pass thrown his way was on a play nullified by a penalty.

Asked if he called plays for Parker that weren’t run because of audibles or other factors, offensive coordinator George Godsey said: “We would like to spread the ball out as evenly as possible. There were probably some plays we left on the call sheet we could have called.”

Story continues

This was the first time since 2015 that Parker didn’t have an official target in a game.

▪ Special teams coordinator Danny Crossman said Tuesday he does not want to explain why the Dolphins opted to use veteran Tommylee Lewis on returns on Monday instead of Jaylen Waddle or Jevon Holland.

Holland and Phillip Lindsay assumed return duties after Lewis left with a hip injury.

But Crossman said he still believes Waddle and Holland - excellent returners in college - have bright futures as returns.

“Both those kids are really good,” Crossman said. “It’s been a blessing both have evolved as well as they have offensively and defensively.”

Crossman said running back Jordan Scarlett was elevated for Monday’s game – his Dolphins debut - because he impressed the team with his special teams work in training camp and while on the practice squad the past two weeks. He didn’t play an offensive snap on Monday.

Lewis and Scarlett are now out indefinitely; both were placed on the practice quad injured list on Tuesday.

▪ Here’s how ESPN’s Steve Young assessed Tua Tagovailoa before Monday game:

“I don’t know we’re going to find out over the next few weeks what the upside for Tua is because he doesn’t get much help from the offensive line. Bottom five offensive lines in the league. It’s so difficult to show who you truly are in that situation. What we are seeing is what I’m not. What I’m not is a failure.

“What I’m not is a bust. What I’m not is somebody who can’t complete balls and be effective inside the pocket. With a little protection, I can get things done and win football games. All of that is very positive. I don’t know what he can become and I don’t think we’re going to find out. I think we’re going to need a whole other year and some more support. What you see is a stabilizing quarterback that can be a good quarterback for 10 years in ths league. Can he be great? I don’t know.”

▪ Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, on facing former Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill on Sunday: “When you start with Ryan Tannehill, you start with the intangibles.

“He’s a tough-minded quarterback. He has the arm to make all the throws, does make all the throws. He can beat you with his feet, whether he makes a play extend with his legs in the pass game. He makes good decisions, good reads. They’re going to use play action and try to wear you down. They’re a physical team and tough minded and Ryan Tannehill embodies all of that.”