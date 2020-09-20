Miami Dolphins inactives: Ryan Fitzpatrick should be a happy man this morning

Official inactives for Bills-Dolphins.

Bills inactives: QB Jake Fromm; RB T.J. Yeldon; LB Del’Shawn Phillips; LB Tremaine Edmunds; LB Matt Milano; G Ike Boettger; TE Lee Smith.

Dolphins inactives: RB/WR Malcolm Perry; S Clayton Fejedelem; LB Elandon Roberts; DE Jason Strowbridge; T Adam Pankey.

What it means: First, the biggest headline: DeVante Parker is active and will play Sunday after leaving the Patriots game with a hamstring issue. That’s huge news for Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins, who struggled to create separation without him last week. Don’t be surprised if the Dolphins have Parker on a pitch count, particularly since Lynn Bowden will also play Sunday. The third-round pick is making his NFL debut. As expected, the Bills will be without two of their top defensive players: Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano.