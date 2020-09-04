The Miami Dolphins made a flurry of moves with the cutdown deadline looming Saturday

The Miami Dolphins began moving toward the 53-player roster limit by cutting at least seven players on Friday, according to multiple sources.

Among the most recognizable names let go: veteran guard Danny Isidora, the former University of Miami standout.

Isidora, acquired late last August from the Minnesota Vikings for a seventh-round pick, started the first three games for the Dolphins last season but then missed with remainder of the season with a foot injury.

Though the Dolphins have not announced any of their cuts, here are the others who were waived, per sources:

▪ Undrafted rookie wide receiver Matt Cole, the speedy small-school prospect from McKendree University. Cole, who flashed in camp, was competing with Mack Hollins, Gary Jennings and Kirk Merritt for what likely would be a sixth open receiver job, with Hollins considered the favorite entering this week.

▪ Undrafted rookie offensive tackle Jonathan Hubbard, the former Northwestern State standout. Hubbard had been competing with Adam Pankey for the potential fourth tackle job on the roster behind Austin Jackson, Jesse Davis and Julien Davenport.

▪ Defensive tackle Brandin Bryant, the former FAU player. He was competing with Zach Sieler and rookie Benito Jones for perhaps one defensive tackle job behind Christian Wilkins, Davon Godchaux and Raekwon Davis.

▪ Cornerback Breon Borders, who had been competing with Jamal Perry, Tae Hayes and Ken Webster for possibly two jobs behind Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, Noah Igbinoghene and potentially Nik Needham.

▪ Tight end Chris Myarick, the former Temple player who impressed in preseason last year and spent the 2019 season on the Dolphins practice squad.

▪ Rookie tight end Nate Wieting, the undrafted player from Iowa who was claimed off waivers from Cleveland on Aug. 10.

Wieting was competing with Myarick for a backup tight end job. The Dolphins assuredly will keep Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe, and Adam Shaheen appears to have a decent chance of sticking.

All of the aforementioned players are candidates for Miami’s practice squad, which will increase from 10 to 16 this season.

With the release of those seven, and the impending departure of Kalen Ballage (who hasn’t been with the team since the Jets trade fell through earlier this week), Miami is down to no more than 69 players, and it’s likely a bit less than that at this hour.

Teams must reduce their rosters to 53 by 4 p.m. Saturday.

As many of six of the 16 players on the practice squad are permitted, for the first time, to have an unlimited number of years of NFL experience.

