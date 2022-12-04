Who’s in and who’s out for the Miami Dolphins as they face the San Francisco 49ers

As expected, Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson are both inactive for the Miami Dolphins as they face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Santa Clara, California.

Both offensive linemen went down in the Dolphins’ win against the Houston Texans last Sunday and Miami officially ruled out Jackson with an ankle injury Friday, while listing Armstead as doubtful with a pectoral injury.

It leaves the Dolphins without both their starting tackles for one of their toughest games of the season. Offensive linemen Greg Little and Brandon Shell are expected to start at the two tackle spots at Levi’s Stadium.

Miami lost both games without Armstead earlier in the year when the tackle was out with a toe injury. Jackson has played in only two games this year — in Week 1 and last weekend — and spent a large chunk of the year on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Miami also elevated offensive linemen James Empey and Kendall Lamm from the practice squad Saturday for added depth.

The Dolphins’ other inactives this weekend are quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, running back Myles Gaskin, rookie wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, tight end Hunter Long and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene.

Bridgewater, who was officially listed as questionable, will miss his sixth straight game due to a knee injury, leaving rookie Skylar Thompson to once again back up fellow quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Gaskin was also listed as questionable with shoulder and ankle injuries. Salvon Ahmed is active as the third-string running back behind Jeff Wilson Jr. and Raheem Mostert.

For the 49ers, tight end Ross Dwelley, offensive lineman Spencer Burford, defensive lineman T.Y. McGill and linebacker Curtis Robinson are all inactive, while star wide receiver Deebo Samuel is set to play after battling a quadricep injury last week.