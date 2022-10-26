Miami Dolphins expected to switch radio stations

WQAM-560 has begun informing staffers that it will lose Miami Dolphins radio rights after this season, sources said Tuesday.

The games are expected to move to iHeart Media, which owns several stations in South Florida, including WIOD-610 and WINZ-940 on the AM dial and WHYI-100.7 on the FM dial.

The Dolphins’ contract with iHeart is expected to be a five-year deal beginning in 2023.

The Dolphins traditionally have picked the announcers, so there’s no indication that the team would move on from announcers Jimmy Cefalo and Joe Rose.

Cefalo, 66, hosts a show on WIOD-610, which is owned by iHeart.

Cefalo revealed two years ago that he is battling demyelinating diseases, a condition that affects nerve fibers around the brain, optic nerve, and spinal cord. But Cefalo has given no indication that he wants to retire from broadcasting.

Rose, 65, hosts a show on WQAM-560.

WQAM, owned by Audacy, had cut costs in recent months. The station will continue to carry Heat, Panthers and University of Miami games.

Audacy’s other local sports station, 790 The Ticket, recently changed formats to Spanish conservative talk.

PERSONNEL NOTE

The Dolphins worked out veteran receiver Dede Westbrook and veteran cornerback Malcolm Butler before opting to sign receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. and defensive back Jamal Perry to their practice squad on Tuesday.