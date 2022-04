Miami Dolphins draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

In this article:

Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Miami Dolphins:

Round 3 (No. 102 overall, special compensatory, from 49ers) - Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia: The seventh Dawgs defender selected, his speed could get him onto the field on passing downs pretty quickly. Draft tracker

Round 4 (125, from Steelers) - Erik Ezukanma, WR, Texas Tech

Round 7 (224, from Texans through Patriots and Ravens) - Cameron Goode, LB, California

Round 7 (247, from Titans) - Skylar Thompson, QB, Kansas State

Miami Dolphins' last five top draft picks:

2021 (No. 6 overall): Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

2020 (No. 5 overall): Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

2019 (No. 13 overall): Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

2018 (No. 11 overall): Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama

2017 (No. 22 overall): Charles Harris, LB, Missouri

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dolphins in NFL draft 2022: Round-by-round picks by Miami