Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 8 matchup

Mike McDaniel's Miami Dolphins (4-3) picked up a win as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to action in Week 7, but can they keep it going in Week 8 against Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions (1-5)?

Dan Campbell's Lions, the only one-win team in the NFC, will look for a spark at home against a high-flying Miami squad led by Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill. Can Detroit pull off the upset, or will the Dolphins continue to find their groove in a battle for AFC playoff position? The game kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Ford Field.

Dolphins at Lions odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Dolphins (-3.5)

Moneyline: Dolphins (-190); Lions (+150)

Over/under: 52.5

Lorenzo Reyes: Dolphins 23, Lions 10

After their explosive start to the season, the Lions officially have problems on offense – scoring just six points over their last two games. Miami looked better with Tua Tagovailoa under center, but there was still a lot to clean up after a solid first quarter against the Steelers. Against a historically bad Detroit defense, the Dolphins’ speed should feast.

Week 7: Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throws a pass while sporting his team's throwback look against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins won the game, 16-10.

Safid Deen: Dolphins 27, Lions 24

This game will be closer than anticipated, but the Dolphins will work out their timing issues offensively in QB Tua Tagovailoa’s second game back against the struggling Lions.

Lance Pugmire: Dolphins 31, Lions 21

Tua Tagovailoa’s comeback from a concussion continues at home and the oddsmakers project a shootout in the week-high 51.5-points total.

Jarrett Bell: Dolphins 27, Lions 17

Nate Davis: Dolphins 30, Lions 20

Tyler Dragon: Dolphins 26, Lions 17

