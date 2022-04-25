Miami Dolphins bring two talented Big 10 defenders to team headquarters for visits

Barry Jackson
·3 min read
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
  • Miami Dolphins
    Miami Dolphins
Add two Big 10 defenders to the list of draft prospects the Dolphins have flown into team headquarters in recent days.

League sources confirmed that Maryland safety Nick Cross and Wisconsin defensive tackle Matt Henningsen were spotted at Dolphin offices on predraft visits.

Cross had 66 tackles, three sacks and three interceptions last season. The Dolphins are looking to potentially add a fourth safety, one who would eventually compete for significant playing time. Baylor’s JT Woods also visited but might be gone before Miami’s first pick at 102.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein said Cross “operated as the bouncer of the Maryland defense, playing with the aggression and explosiveness to throw opponents out of the club. He is a chase player who seeks to make a statement upon impact and has impressive stopping power near the line or as an open-field tackler.... He has the temperament, size and toughness to become an eventual starter in the league.”

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said of Cross: “There’s a lot of buzz on him. He had an incredible workout. I would not be shocked at all if he found his way into the second round. He ran 4.34. He’s somebody that moves around. You see him kind of as that free safety. They use him in two-high stuff; he plays high and he can drop down.

“The knock on him was I thought instinct-wise, he was maybe a count late at times versus some of those other safeties, but he is a fluid mover, he’s an outstanding blitzer, and I thought he was an effective tackler. He’s a good player. I have him kind of in my third-round range, but I would not be surprised at all if he found his way into round No. 2.”

Henningsen, a 6-3, 291-pound defensive end, had 34 tackles and 3.5 sacks last season. In four years at Wisconsin, he has 92 tackles, including 13.5 for loss, eight sacks and two fumble recoveries, both for touchdowns.

He’s a third-day option for the Dolphins.

Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings notes that Henningsen “blew up the Wisconsin Pro Day with excellent numbers — among them a 37.5″ vertical, a 119″ broad jump, a 7.15 three-cone, and 22 bench reps. Do the numbers translate on tape, and what else does Henningsen offer that might be appealing to an NFL team?”

That 37.5 vertical would have led defensive tackles if he had been invited to the Combine.

“Hennigsen has great burst off the line,” Cummings wrote. “Henningsen has many building blocks in place. He’s explosive, tenacious, strong, and powerful. He’s also alignment-versatile and brings all-out effort on every snap. Henningsen is worth an early-to-mid Day 3 pick as a rotational defensive tackle in multiple schemes, with potential starting upside.”

The Dolphins hope to emerge from the draft process with at least one developmental defensive tackle. Raekwon Davis is set as the starter, but there’s opportunity behind him, with veteran John Jenkins and third-year player Benito Jones among other natural defensive tackles under contract.

The Dolphins also are expected to look to add more offensive linemen (another tackle and a center), another edge player and a running back.

The Dolphins have only four picks (102, 125, 224, 247) but are expected to be active in the undrafted rookie free agent market.

Here are the other players confirmed to have gone to the Dolphins on “30” visits.

