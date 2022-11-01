Miami detectives investigate deadly hit-and-run of 24-year-old bicyclist

Miami detectives are investigating a fatal hit-and-run after a woman who was riding a bicycle was struck by a car early Sunday morning in the neighborhood of Edgewater.

On Tuesday, police identified the victim as 24-year-old Justine Avenet.

According to investigators, Avenet was pedaling southbound on Biscayne Boulevard approaching Northeast 22nd Street when a vehicle hit her from behind. The driver, police say, fled without stopping to help Avenet.

The automobile was last seen passing Northeast 22nd Avenue on Biscayne Boulevard. Miami fire paramedics arrived at around 3:15 a.m. but were unable to save Avenet who died on scene, detectives said.

Police didn’t release a description of the vehicle.

People with information about the crash are encouraged to call Miami Police Department at 305-603-6640. To provide an anonymous tip, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 305-471-TIPS (8477) or online at crimestoppers305.com.