Miami-Dade tow truck driver shoots man after argument, cops say

A Friday afternoon argument in southwest Miami-Dade ended in gunfire and a man being rushed to the hospital, police said.

At around 2:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 12400 block of SW 128th Street, Miami-Dade police said. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Detectives learned the man was in an argument with a tow truck driver who then shot him. The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The tow truck driver was detained but police have not identified him.

This is a developing story.