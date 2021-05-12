Miami-Dade Schools to vaccinate employees, students 12 and up at these three schools

Miami-Dade County Public Schools employees and students ages 12 and up, including charter school students, can be vaccinated for free at three school sites beginning Thursday.

The school district and Miami-Dade County struck a deal to begin vaccinations at North Miami Senior High, 1247 NE 167th St; Miami Jackson Senior High, 1751 NW 36th St; and Miami Sunset Senior High, 13125 SW 72nd St., from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday. Appointments are required and can be made here.

All locations will offer the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine. Those under the age of 18 receiving a vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and complete the COVID-19 vaccine screening and consent form, found here.

On May 20, appointment-only vaccinations will be given at North Miami Senior, Miami Sunset Senior, Hialeah Gardens Senior High, 11700 Hialeah Gardens Blvd., and Robert Morgan Educational Center, 18180 SW 122nd Ave.

Walk-in vaccinations are available on Friday and May 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at North Miami Senior, Miami Jackson Senior, Miami Sunset Senior, Hialeah Gardens Senior, Robert Morgan and also Homestead Senior High, 2351 SE 12th Ave. in Homestead.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho made the announcement Wednesday during School Board committee meetings. He said one day a week, likely on a Saturday, at least one school will be open for vaccinations for the community beyond employees and students.

On Wednesday, a federal advisory panel recommended expanding the emergency authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to children ages 12-15 after reviewing clinical trial data that shows the shot is safe and effective in adolescents. On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration allowed emergency use of the vaccine for children 12 to 15.

Last week, public school students 16 and older in Broward County were eligible to get the Pfizer vaccine at select schools. The vaccines are also available to their families and school employees.

McClatchy staff writer Katie Camero contributed to this report.