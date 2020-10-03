With Miami-Dade schools opening Monday, here’s what the lunchroom will look like

You have packed your child’s lunchbox or paid for them to get lunch. Simple, right?

Not so fast.

Like everything else, COVID-19 has changed how students will get their school-time meals.

While those students learning remotely can still get meals to go, schools are preparing for those who will now be on campus.

On Monday, Miami-Dade Public Schools will begin a staggered start to in-person classes, with some children in Pre-K, kindergarten and first grades, along with students with disabilities who follow a modified curriculum, returning to the classroom. The reopening of schools will continue through Friday.

Broward County Public Schools will start in a staggered start on Friday, Oct. 9, and continue through Thursday, Oct. 16.

In some cases, children may be eating at their desks. Others will go to the cafeteria, but there will be social distancing guidelines in place.

Lunch will be one of the only times in the day children can take their masks off, but they must put it on when they are not eating.

“Specific procedures for lunch and breakfast will vary at each school depending on the physical capacity of a school’s cafeteria space,” the district said in its reopening plan. “To promote social distancing, students could eat in the cafeteria, classrooms and/or other designated spaces. “

The school districts in Palm Beach and Monroe counties, which have begun in-person learning, are working in a similar way.

In the Florida Keys, the way lunchtime works also varies by school.

Some schools are serving students by the “grab and go” method, where kids line up in the cafeteria — socially distanced and masked — and pick up a meal to eat back in their classrooms, said school district spokeswoman Becky Herrin.

In other schools, staff delivers meals to the kids in their classrooms or a designated dining area, which may include the cafeteria.

Basically, if there is not enough space for social distancing, the kids eat in the classroom.

“The district said, here’s what you need to do, you need to feed the kids,” Herrin said. “Figure out a way to do it safely.”

In Palm Beach County, videos show tables in a courtyard and markers indicating social distance.

“Those attending classes on campus will enjoy traditional meal service free of charge,” Allison Monbleau, director of food service for the School District of Palm Beach, said in a district video. “All kids need food for thought.”

Here is a breakdown of what parents need to know for Miami-Dade and Broward:

Where would my child eat?

Just like in eating establishments across Miami-Dade, schools will be following similar guidelines and safety rules.

Schools will have three options to choose from for dining areas: cafeteria dining, outdoor dining and classroom dining. Each option will have staggered seating.

For classroom dining, food will be delivered to students in pre-kindergarten to second grade. For third to 12th grade, students will get their meals in the cafeteria and then take them back to their classrooms or to other parts of the school designated by school administration.

Students will be given time before and after eating to wash their hands. Custodial staff will also be sanitizing dining surfaces between uses. MDCPS says that because food will be free and cashless, it should streamline the lunch process and time shouldn’t be taken away from class periods.

While eating, students can take off their masks, but will have to put them back on if they are moving around. Parents should remind their children to use hand sanitizer before touching their mask.

The school district is asking parents to talk to their children about not sharing food and similar messages will be reinforced in schools.

An MDCPS reopening video shows there will be floor markings for maintaining social distancing when waiting in line for food and signage that reminds students about staggered seating.

In Broward, where a child eats his or her lunch will also vary by school, depending on space.

At Poinciana Elementary in Key West, meals are picked up by staff and brought to the kids, who eat in their designated classrooms.

Students at Marathon Middle/High School go to the cafeteria to eat while maintaining social distance.

