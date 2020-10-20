Miami-Dade schools’ COVID cases jump to more than 80, at least 50 schools impacted

Confirmed COVID-19 cases among Miami-Dade County public schools students and staff jumped to more than 80 over the weekend, a 75 percent increase in new cases from Friday to Monday, according to the district’s latest information.

But parents and teachers fear that number is significantly higher and say the district has not been transparent enough about the severity of the problem as children enter their third week back to face-to-face learning.

“We’ve been kept in the dark,” said Jennifer Desa, whose son attends Air Base K-8 Center in Homestead.

Parents at Air Base received robocalls from the school on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday informing them about a positive case on each of those days.

“Our school still isn’t on the dashboard yet,” Desa said Monday night.

At the end of business Friday, the district’s online COVID dashboard reported 29 staff members and 19 students — a total of 48 who tested positive for the novel coronavirus since students returned to face-to-face learning the week of Oct. 5.

By Monday afternoon, the numbers rose to 54 employees and 30 students — a total of 84.

United Teachers of Dade, the district’s teachers union, tweeted a statement Monday indicating that the numbers were reaching a point where the district should consider shutting down schools again.

“We need answers — When is the public health great enough to go back to MSO?

MSO is My School Online, the district’s online learning program.

Karla Hernandez-Mats, UTD president, said Monday that the union isn’t yet calling for schools to close, but rather for the district to be less opaque about the actual numbers. She also called for a more cohesive plan as to what happens when schools have positive cases.

She noted that when MAST Academy on Virginia Key had two cases last Monday, the school closed for a day to be sanitized. Meanwhile, other schools with coronavirus cases have stayed open without explanation, Hernandez-Mats said.

“People should know what to expect, and people should know that X amount of cases means the school is closed down for deep cleaning,” Hernandez-Mats said.

The union also says internal intelligence gathering tells them that the actual number of students and staff who’ve tested positive since schools opened their doors is much higher than the district and the state Department of Health reports.

On Monday night, the district’s dashboard showed COVID cases at 59 schools. Hernandez-Mats said the number of affected schools is closer to 80.

“Everything is suspect to us,” she said.

As far as the dashboard, the district adds cases after they are confirmed by the Florida Department of Health. A district spokesperson did not return an emailed question asking about a possible threshold of when cases rose to the point where schools would be closed.

While the union does not think the district has reached that point, Hernandez-Mats said it’s getting close.

“We’re very close to 100 schools. So a fourth of our schools will have a COVID case in it, and it’s only going to continue to increase,” she said.

There are 392 schools in the Miami-Dade public school system.

Broward County only updates its case numbers twice a week. Although the official number as of Friday was 61 cases, there were at least three more students who tested positive late last week at one school alone, according to a message to parents obtained by the Miami Herald.

Manatee Bay Elementary School principal Heather Hedman-DeVaughn sent parents an email at 1 p.m. Friday about the three students. It’s not clear how many other students at the school had to quarantine as a result.

Hedman-DeVaughn, who did not respond to emailed questions about the cases, told parents the school is following “CDC guidance as well as guidance from our Health Services Dept. and District.”