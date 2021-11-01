Miami-Dade school district relaxes masks for high school, middle school students

Parents of Miami-Dade County public high school and middle school students can opt their children out of the district’s mask mandate.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho made the announcement at a press conference in downtown Miami Monday afternoon. It is effective immediately.

Elementary school students and students in kindergarten through eighth-grade schools are not subject to the protocol relaxation, but they could be within weeks if COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths continue to plummet in South Florida, Carvalho said.

The announcement comes as new COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 in the county have dropped precipitously since the school year began.

The announcement comes almost a week after Broward County’s School Board voted to make masks optional for high school students. That policy went into effect Monday.

Broward elementary and middle school students still must wear facial coverings because most of the nine School Board members said they want to wait until the COVID-19 vaccine is available to children between the ages of five and 11 before relaxing the policy.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.