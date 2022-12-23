Miami-Dade prosecutors drop charges against Vikings lineman due to a lack of evidence

Miami-Dade prosecutors have dropped the charges against a Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman after finding there wasn’t sufficient evidence to back the accusations made against him.

Olisaemeka “Oli” Udoh was arrested in October at a famous downtown Miami nightclub after a witness told police that the 6-foot-6, 320-pound NFL player didn’t want to leave the women’s restroom. The 25-year-old was arrested on misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest without violence and disorderly conduct.

Assistant State Attorney Elvia Medina Marcus made the announcement Thursday in a memo.

“After a thorough assessment including review of the surveillance video, body worn camera, police report, speaking to the witnesses, and considering the relevant statutes and caselaw; the State has concluded that it would not be able to prove that the defendant committed the crimes charged,” Medina Marcus said.

READ MORE: NFL player arrested at Miami club after refusing to leave women’s restroom, police say

It was concluded that Udoh, who was escorted outside the E11EVEN nightclub and later arrested by Miami police on Oct. 22, never entered the women’s restroom, according to the memo.

“While it’s understandable that the officers jumped to action when they saw what appeared to be a struggle between the Defendant and security from Club Eleven, there was insufficient probable cause when reviewing what occurred within the establishment to prove the crime of disorderly conduct therein,” Medina Marcus said. “The Resisting was wholly related to the arrest of the defendant on the underlying charge, which there was insufficient evidence to support.”

This is a photo of Olisaemeka Udoh of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects the Minnesota Vikings active roster as of Thursday, July 7, 2022. (AP Photo)

READ MORE: Key witness will clear Vikings lineman arrested at Miami nightclub, his lawyer says

Brian Bieber, Udoh’s attorney, told the Miami Herald that his client was pleased with the decision.

“Everyone who knows Oli never believed he committed a crime, or even did anything wrong,” Bieber said. “The video evidence and eyewitness testimony we presented to the prosecutor made clear that the allegations in the police report were completely fabricated and Oli was unlawfully arrested.”