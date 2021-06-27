Miami-Dade police release names of four victims of Surfside condominium collapse

Miami-Dade police on Saturday night identified the remains of three other victims pulled from the rubble in the Surfside condo collapse.

On Saturday, police officials said there were five deaths, 156 people unaccounted for and 130 people accounted for in the collapse of the Champlain South Towers, which pancaked early Thursday morning.

The victims include: Stacie Fang, 54, who was in apartment 1002, and whose remains were found Thursday; Anthony Lozano, 83, who was found Thursday, and Gladys Lozano, 79, who was found Friday. They both lived in apartment 903.

Police also identified Manuel LaFont, 54, who was in apartment 804 and whose remains were found Friday.

Police had identified Fang on Friday.

Police did not identify the fifth victim.