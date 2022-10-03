Miami-Dade police officer arrested on cocaine and gun charges in Broward

A Miami-Dade police officer who lives in Sunrise was arrested Saturday by city police on charges of cocaine possession and discharging a firearm in public.

As of Monday morning, 40-year-old Thomas De Jesus Cedre remained in Broward County Main Jail.

“I am aware of the arrest of one of my officers by the Sunrise Police Department. The officer was immediately relieved of duty and this matter is currently under investigation,” Miami-Dade Police Department Director Freddy Ramirez III said in a statement.

“Our police officers are held to higher standards and are held accountable for their actions. Although I am truly disappointed to hear about the arrest, the Miami-Dade Police Department remains committed to our community and to maintaining transparency throughout this process.”

Online Broward County property records say Cedre and his wife bought their Sunrise home in October 2021.

This is a developing story and will be updated .