Miami-Dade police: Missing siblings were taken by their biological mother

A 24-year-old woman on Sunday took her kids from the custody of their legal guardian without permission and fled the area in South Miami-Dade, according to police.

Jemina Reyna Gutierrez of Collier County removed 4-year-old Josiah Gutierrez and 6-year-old Jody Gutierrez from the area of Southwest 107th Avenue and Southwest 186th Street at 1:30 p.m., the Miami-Dade Police Department said Tuesday in a news release.

“(They) were taken by their biological mother and have not been seen or in contact since Sunday,” Detective Chris Thomas, police spokesman, said in the release. “According to their legal guardian, the children were taken by their biological mother but are not believed to be in danger.”

Josiah Gutierrez is a 3’05’’ tall, 39 lbs. Black boy with brown eyes and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt with hoodie, gray pants and blue shoes with a white border.

Jody Gutierrez is a 5 feet-tall, 59-lbs. Black girl with brown eyes and black short hair. She was wearing an orange T-shirt, a black skirt and silver sandals.

Police didn’t describe the mother or how she was dressed.

Anyone with information about the missing people, should contact Detective R. Palmer at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).