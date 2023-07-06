Miami-Dade County is helping residents facing out-of-control housing costs | Opinion

Miami’s housing market ranks as the least affordable in the country, according to news reports, with residents expected to spend around 80% of their monthly income on housing expenses.

Given this untenable situation, I sponsored legislation on the implementing the First-Time Homebuyers Program and the Housing Assistance Program for Miami-Dade County’s nearly 30,000 employees and their families, alongside Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and her administration.

The First-Time Homebuyers Program provides county employees with a unique opportunity to cash out their accrued annual leave, up to a maximum value of $25,000. The funds obtained cover closing costs and down payments on employees’ first homes. This initiative empowers county employees to transform their dreams of homeownership into reality, providing much-needed stability and security for their families.

Seniors also face critical challenges in securing affordable housing, and they deserve our utmost care and support. The cost of living is based mainly on housing and is deeply connected to residents’ overall well-being. To that end, I am working on a home-beautification program for elderly residents. The program provides fresh paint and new landscaping for our lower-income seniors, helping defray homeownership costs.

Additionally, our county’s lack of affordable housing requires a collaborative effort from elected officials, community organizations, developers and residents. We must work hand in hand to develop innovative solutions that align with the needs our community.

Public-private partnerships can be crucial in financing and constructing affordable and workforce housing projects. For example, in District 6, we are working with a private-sector partner to bring an affordable-housing project known as the Ludlam Trail Towers to address the overwhelming need for affordable housing for the elderly in our community. The facility includes 64 one- and two-bedroom units for low-income elderly residents and a multipurpose center.

My office is working with the Community Action and Human Services department to make sure residents have access to helpful programs like the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). This initiative, primarily funded by Federal Block Grant funds, aids low-income individuals by covering utility bills and other essential homeowner expenses. By continuing these collaborative efforts with our state and federal partners, we hope to significantly alleviate the affordability crisis for our residents.

I am dedicated to putting Miami-Dade first by championing initiatives that prioritize the needs of our senior population and support hardworking residents. Our office is available to answer any questions regarding eligibility for these programs. Let’s work hand in hand to ensure that our seniors feel secure and our workforce can thrive, knowing they have a place to call home.

Kevin Marino Cabrera represents District 6 on the Miami-Dade County Commission.