Miami-Dade coronavirus death toll hits 3,000 as Florida adds 3,204 new cases

Florida’s Department of Health on Friday confirmed 3,204 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 677,660. There were also 139 Florida resident deaths announced, bringing the resident death toll to 13,225.

One new non-resident death was also announced, bringing the non-resident toll to 162.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 385 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 50 new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county now has 165,980 confirmed cases and 3,027 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 218 additional confirmed cases of the disease and six new deaths. The county has a known total of 75,266 cases and 1,317 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 223 additional confirmed cases and 18 new deaths. The county now has 44,906 confirmed cases and 1,272 deaths.

▪ Monroe County confirmed two additional cases and no new deaths. The county’s known total is at 1,801 cases and 22 deaths.

