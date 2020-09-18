Miami-Dade coronavirus death toll hits 3,000 as Florida adds 3,204 new cases

Michelle Marchante

Florida’s Department of Health on Friday confirmed 3,204 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 677,660. There were also 139 Florida resident deaths announced, bringing the resident death toll to 13,225.

One new non-resident death was also announced, bringing the non-resident toll to 162.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

Miami-Dade County reported 385 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 50 new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county now has 165,980 confirmed cases and 3,027 deaths.

Broward County reported 218 additional confirmed cases of the disease and six new deaths. The county has a known total of 75,266 cases and 1,317 deaths.

Palm Beach County saw 223 additional confirmed cases and 18 new deaths. The county now has 44,906 confirmed cases and 1,272 deaths.

Monroe County confirmed two additional cases and no new deaths. The county’s known total is at 1,801 cases and 22 deaths.

This breaking news article will be updated.