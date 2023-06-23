Miami-Dade cops searching for driver of sedan that struck man crossing road and sped off

A man crossing an intersection on foot in Northwest Miami-Dade was struck by a car and killed early Thursday morning, and the driver took off without stopping, police said.

Early Friday, Miami-Dade police released a flier with a picture of Felix A. Benitez, 36, saying he was crossing Northwest 32nd Avenue at 103rd Street at 3:45 a.m. when he was hit by a dark sedan.

“The subject then fled the scene without rendering aid or providing information,” police said.

A fuzzy picture next to Benitez’s photo on the flier shows a dark sedan with its headlights turned on.

Police are calling the incident a hit-and-run and are urging anyone with information to contact Miami-Dade police detectives at 305-471-2525. If a caller wishes to remain anonymous, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. A reward of up to $5,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.