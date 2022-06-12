Miami-Dade cop fled Keys deputies speeding over 100 mph. He’s now arrested on a DUI charge

Florida Keys sheriff’s deputies arrested an off-duty Miami-Dade County police officer speeding and swerving in different lanes on U.S. 1 early Sunday morning on charges of driving while intoxicated in addition to fleeing and eluding.

Donovan William Rojas, 26, was driving his unmarked Dade County-issued Chrysler 300 at speeds of more than 110 mph around 3:57 a.m for about three miles before he stopped for a pursuing Monroe County deputy in Key Largo, according to a sheriff’s office press release.

Rojas had trouble maintaining his lane along U.S. 1 before finally pulling over at mile marker 105, said sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Linhardt.

“The driver, Rojas, identified himself as a member of the Miami-Dade Police Department and the Chrysler as his unmarked agency vehicle,” Linhardt said in a statement. “Once Rojas’ vehicle was stopped, Deputies observed emergency lights activated on the visor of the Chrysler. The emergency lights were only visible from the windshield of the unmarked vehicle. Deputies did not see the emergency lights during the pursuit.”

Linhardt added that Rojas had difficulty standing and “appeared to be intoxicated.”

Rojas, who could not be reached for comment, was booked into county jail at 5:24 a.m. and released by a judge with a court date at 11 a.m. His first scheduled court date was not immediately known.

Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay released the following statement about Rojas’ arrest.

“I want to thank my officers for acting quickly in this case. Though this suspect’s behavior put his life, innocent civilian lives, and the lives of my officers in danger, I view this as a singular case and not indicative of the Miami-Dade Police Department as a whole, which remains a close and important law enforcement partner to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.”