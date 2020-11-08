Miami Dade College suspends classes as Eta approaches. UM, FIU haven’t announced closures

In preparation of the winds and rain of Tropical Storm Eta that will soon hound South Florida, Miami Dade College will be suspending classes.

On Saturday, MDC announced call classes, online and in-person, and college operations will be closed on Sunday and Monday in an abundance of caution, the college said.

MDC will revisit the conditions and impacts of Eta on Monday afternoon before announcing the resumption of classes and operations on Tuesday.

“The safety of Miami Dade College students and employees is always our top priority,” the college said in a statement.

As of 2 p.m. Saturday, the University of Miami had not announced any cancellations of classes or operational changes at UHealth.

Florida International University said it expects operations to continue as scheduled but will continue to monitor Eta, the university said Friday.

Eta is on track to cross central Cuba tonight and is about 375 miles south of Miami. It has tropical-storm-force winds extending up to 105 miles from the center, a figure that has grown from 80 miles.