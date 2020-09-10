This Miami-Dade city had a ban on ‘saggy pants.’ The law will be repealed.

It was one of South Florida’s most unusual, constitutionally questionable laws: a ban on the wearing of “saggy pants” at city buildings and parks throughout Opa-locka, later expanded to include all public spaces.

Now, after 13 years, the law will soon be no more.

The Opa-locka City Commission voted Wednesday evening, 4-1, to repeal both the original 2007 legislation and a 2013 ordinance that said women, not just men, could receive civil citations for wearing pants that exposed their undergarments.

Wednesday’s vote was a first reading of the repeal, meaning it will need to be approved again at a subsequent commission meeting before it’s official. But the item was co-sponsored by four of the five commissioners.

“I was never in support of it, even as a resident,” Vice Mayor Chris Davis, who sponsored the repeal, told the Miami Herald. “I felt it disproportionately affected a certain segment of our population, which is young, African-American men.”

Around the city, signs still warn residents of the ordinance, showing an image of two young men wearing pants below their waists and featuring the words: “No ifs, ands or butts ... It’s the city law!”

“The signs should get taken down,” Mayor Matthew Pigatt said during Wednesday’s virtual meeting. “It’s long overdue and they need to go. They’re an eyesore in the city.”

The lone opponent of the repeal Wednesday was Commissioner Alvin Burke, who argued that the law was not intended “to target our young black men, but to uplift our young black men.”

“As of today, we still have our young men walking around with saggy, baggy pants,” said Burke, 66, who was one of four new city officials elected in 2018. “If y’all see fit to do away with it and just continue to let our young black men walk around into our buildings like that ... then so be it.”

All five commissioners seemed to agree that city officials should still seek to discourage their constituents from dressing certain ways. Pigatt said that, although he was once a young man who “drank the Kool-Aid” and sagged his pants, he sees “the tackiness of it now.”

“I do support the [education] and making sure that we take care of that decorum,” he said.

Not everyone thought the law was necessary, or even legal, in the first place. The ACLU of Florida called the legislation in 2007 a “ridiculous waste of public resources,” saying it would “impose overly harsh penalties for victimless behavior” and disproportionately affect African-Americans.

About 58% of residents in the North Miami-Dade city are Black, according to U.S. Census data. Opa-locka is also one of the poorest cities in Florida with an estimated 47% of people living in poverty.

It’s not clear how often the ordinance was enforced, how much money the city collected in fines, or how often the ticketed offenders were Black during its 13 years on the books. City officials said Wednesday that they could not immediately provide enforcement data in response to a request from the Herald.

At the time of the expansion to include women in November 2013, city officials said they had issued 72 tickets for low-hanging pants so far that year.

The city also doubled fines to $500 in 2013 and said violators could alternatively face 25 hours of community service. The punishment was decided at hearings by the city’s code enforcement department and city magistrate.

