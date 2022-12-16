Miami-Dade broadens eligibility for rental aid program. Here’s what you need to know

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on Friday announced an expansion of the county’s emergency rental assistance program to also assist more people trying to stay afloat in the pricey housing market by raising the income eligibility requirements.

Single individuals earning less than $95,620 and couples making less than $109,200 now are eligible to apply for the financial aid. Families of three earning less than $122,920 and families of four earning less than $136,500 can also qualify for the program.

That means residents earning up to 140% of the county’s area median annual income of $59,044 are eligible, a boost from the earlier qualification requirement of up to 80% of the area income midpoint.

“For Miami-Dade to thrive, our residents must be able to afford to live here,” Levine Cava said, during a press briefing downtown at Miami’s Stephen P. Clark Government Center. “This new expansion will allow more financially struggling residents to tap into life-saving funds to help them stay in their homes.”

The emergency rental assistance program has been a central part of the mayor’s Building Blocks and HOME plans to help people struggling most with affordable housing. Miami-Dade County’s recently approved budget includes $8 million to support program’s expansion.

The county has given more than $138 million to help over 21,000 families stay in their homes since the start of the pandemic, said Michael Liu, director of Miami-Dade public housing and community development.

“By increasing the number of people that qualify ..., more working professionals such as teachers, first responders, nurses and other essential workers can get assistance to cover rent costs in this difficult real estate market.”

The money can help renters pay past due rent, rent increases of up to 30% for up to three months, utility payments and relocation costs.

For more information on how to apply for the emergency housing aid, go to https://www.miamidade.gov/global/housing/emergency-rental-assistance-program.page