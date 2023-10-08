Miami could have taken a knee to beat Georgia Tech. Instead, Hurricanes ran, fumbled and lost.

There's blowing a game, and then there's what No. 17 Miami did Saturday night.

Miami had the ball on Georgia Tech's 30-yard line, leading 20-17 with just under 40 seconds to go — and the Yellow Jackets had no timeouts left. Conventional wisdom would suggest the Hurricanes take a knee and move on to 5-0.

Instead, the Hurricanes ran the ball. Just before he went down, Donald Chaney Jr. lost the ball and Georgia Tech recovered, giving the Yellow Jackets a chance with 26 seconds left.

On the second play of the drive, Haynes King found Malik Rutherford for a 30-yard pass that moved the ball to the Miami 44-yard line with 15 seconds left. The next play was an incomplete pass, so Georgia Tech had one play to get in the end zone. That's when King scrambled out of the pocket and tossed a rainbow throw to Christian Leary, who caught it at the 6-yard line and took it into the end zone to give Georgia Tech a stunning 23-20 lead with one second left, an ending you have to see to believe.

WHY is Miami not just taking a knee here?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/cDNwwTtbBE — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) October 8, 2023

GEORGIA TECH GAME-WINNER IN THE FINAL SECONDS VS. MIAMI 🚨 pic.twitter.com/TmYk0Td7QX — ACC Network (@accnetwork) October 8, 2023

The Hurricanes were able to run one last play, which was a lateral parade that was unsuccessful, resulting in Miami's first loss of the season in a questionable finish.

