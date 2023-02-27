Miami commissioner’s office ransacked in apparent City Hall break-in

Miami police are investigating a possible break-in at City Hall after Commissioner Manolo Reyes’ office was found ransacked Monday morning.

Reyes told the Miami Herald that when a staffer arrived to work Monday morning, he found the commissioner’s office “in total disarray,” with papers strewn about, drawers left open, and framed photos damaged. The staffer called Reyes, who said he had not been to the office during the weekend.

“Someone wanted me to know they were there,” Reyes said. “If they’re trying to create fear, they’re wasting their time. If they were looking for something, all they had to do was ask me.”

Police were at the scene investigating at City Hall on Dinner Key in Coconut Grove on Monday.

This breaking news will be updated when more information is available.