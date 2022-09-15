Miami comic and Only in Dade weekly recap pro Marcello Hernandez is joining ‘SNL’

From OID to SNL: A 305 guy is (not) ready for prime time.

Yassss. “Saturday Night Live” has brought a local comedian on board.

Marcello Hernandez, who is likely best known for his work as creative director for the wacky lifestyle page Only in Dade is in the mix for the 2022-23 season.

Joining him on NBC’s long running late night comedy show are fellow newbies Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Hernandez has yet to respond to Miami.com’s request for comment, but we are so sure he would have something amusing or cheeky to say.

We seriously can’t wait how he reps the Magic City on the veteran hit show, entering its 48th year on the air.

On Instagram, Hernandez posted a grinning picture of himself with the caption, “Little Cuban Dominican boy from Miami is on SNL,” with a dancing emoji.

Many followers congratulated him in both Spanish and English on the amazing new gig.

“Omg so happy to see another Latino on SNL!!!” wrote one social media user. “Cheering for you!!”

The show has featured only three other Latino cast members: Chilean-born Horatio Sanz; Fred Armisen, whose mother is Venezuelan; and Melissa Villaseñor, who has Spanish and Mexican roots.

“Salud, brotha!”

“Dude, so well deserved.”

Hernandez’s employers (old and new) also gave him props, both reposting his snap.

“We love you & can’t wait to see you kill it,” OID’s page said, while SNL posted, “Welcome to the cast!!!!”