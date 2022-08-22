This Miami chef got a Michelin star this year. Now he’s opening a new Gables restaurant

Chef Jeremy Ford is taking his talents to Coral Gables.

Mastermind behind Stubborn Seed in Miami Beach, which earned a Michelin star earlier this year, Ford is teaming up with Grove Bay Hospitality Group co-founders Ignacio Garcia-Menocal and Francesco Balli to open Beauty and the Butcher this fall. He opened Stubborn Seed with them in 2017.

The new spot takes over the former space of Public Square on Red Road, which opened in 2020 but is now permanently closed. Garcia-Menocal said in a statement that the contemporary American grill “had a good run but the restaurant has untapped potential.” (Grove Bay is also the force behind Root & Bone and Mi’talia.)

The design changes to the new restaurant will be minimal, with Beauty and the Butcher keeping Public Square’s booths and large, U-shaped bar. Ford, the winner of “Top Chef” Season 13, says he plans to incorporate some of his personal style, too.

“I want to channel that same inviting, laid-back atmosphere you can find at Stubborn Seed,” he says. “I like that guests can dress up or down at my restaurants without feeling out of place.”

The booths at Public Square, soon to become Jeremy Ford’s Beauty and the Butcher, will remain at the new restaurant.

Menu details are still being hashed out, but you can expect a variety of meat, plus seasonal plates that will rotate throughout the year.

Ford says that while he appreciates the South of Fifth neighborhood that’s home to Stubborn Seed, this is the perfect time to open a restaurant in Coral Gables.

“I love the idea of taking upscale dining to the suburbs,” he says. “Plus, the Gables is blowing up with our local chef talent and big-name chefs like Thomas Keller are opening up shop there. I think it shows great food can be found in many different parts of Miami.”

It’s a good time for a new Jeremy Ford restaurant for diners, too — that Michelin star has made the chef eager to get to work.

“Earning a Michelin star has been a life goal of mine for years, and to receive a star for my first restaurant has felt like a dream,” he says. “I’ve been so grateful for this opportunity and am glad it puts pressure on me as a chef! It fuels my creativity and makes me want to work harder.”

Beauty and the Butcher

Where: 6915 Red Road, Coral Gables

Opening: Fall 2022

