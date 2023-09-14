Miami Central 5-star DL Armondo Blount commits to UM two hours before Canes game

UM coach Mario Cristobal and his staff have done it again.

The Miami Hurricanes just got a gigantic commitment for the recruiting class of 2025.

Miami (Fla.) Central 2025 five-Star defensive lineman Armondo Blount, the nation’s No. 4 overall prospect in the 2025 class and No. 2 defensive lineman in the On3 Industry Ranking, and No. 6 overall prospect and No. 2 defensive lineman according to 247Sports, gave his pledge to attend the University of Miami on Thursday.

Blount, listed by 247Sports as 6-3 and 250 pounds, made his announcement public about two hours before the 7:30 p.m. UM vs. Bethune-Cookman kickoff.

Though it’s extremely early, the commitment pushed UM’s 2025 recruiting class up to No. 6 in the nation, according to 247Sports.

Blount chose UM over Florida State, Ohio State, Oklahoma and USC. He named his five top choices early this week.

Blount was one of dozens of recruits who attended Miami’s 48-33 victory over No. 23 Texas A&M.

The 247Sports site’s @GabyUrrutia247 said UM senior offensive analyst Edwin Pata was credited by Blount as “the staffer he had the best relationship with’’ who “played a huge role in his recruitment.

The high school junior transferred earlier this year to Central from Fort Lauderdale Dillard, where last year he had 63 tackles, 32 tackles for loss and 17 sacks. He is a two-time first-team All-Broward Miami Herald selection. He played at Dillard on the defensive line with UM sophomore Nyjalik Kelly.

Through two games this season, Blount has 16 tackles, three tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

The Hurricanes 2025 recruiting class now has three players committed. The others are four-star wide receiver Waden Charles from Palm Beach Central, who committed last weekend; and three-star quarterback Luke Nickel from Milton High in Alpharetta, Georgia.