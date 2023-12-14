Miami Canes (including Frank Gore) earn degrees: ‘Very proud of what I did in three years’

Nearly 40 University of Miami athletes had arguably their greatest day of college on Thursday in Coral Gables — graduation day.

One of them — Former NFL great Frank Gore — waited 19 years for the thrill.

Gore, who turned 40 in May and ranks third all-time in NFL career rushing yards, went back to UM to earn his bachelor’s degree in liberal arts after starring for the Canes from 2001 through 2004 (including a year in which he rehabilitated from a torn ACL sustained in 2022).

Among the modern-day Canes, All-American safety Kamren Kinchens earned his bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism. He told the Miami Herald he watched Gore on stage.

“Seeing Frank Gore was great,’’ Kinchens said by text. “It shows the determination in making sure he is putting himself first, because he didn’t get the degree the first time around. But he didn’t care about what anybody else might say and made sure he finished what he started.

“Frank was real excited. And him being from Coconut Grove meant even more to him, because his family was here to celebrate with him.’’

Kinchens, a Miami Northwestern High alum, was mighty proud himself. He is headed to the NFL Draft in April, and after a stellar UM career, earned his degree in only three years.

“Very proud of what I did in three years,’’ said Kinchens. “This is something I promised to my grandma [Voncarol Kinchens], so I made sure to do that. Very hard. Not too many people can that, but Ms. Jessica Lopez put a plan together for me. She made it all possible.’’

Lopez is UM’s assistant athletic director for academic services/director of football academics.

“Graduation is a significant milestone for our student-athletes, and I am extremely proud of what this group of Hurricanes has accomplished,’’ UM athletic director Dan Radakovich said in a released statement. “I am excited to see where their life’s journey takes them from here, and they will always have a home at the University of Miami.’’

The football team, with 15 graduates, led the seven UM athletic programs that were represented Thursday. All-ACC wide receiver Xavier Restrepo was one of UM’s graduates. And three UM football players — receiver Frank Ladson, defensive tackle Jacob Lichtenstein and linebacker Ryan Ragone — earned their master’s degrees.

UM said the list also includes ACC 400 meter indoor and outdoor champion Moriah Oliveira, NCAA triple jump silver medalist Russell Robinson, and volleyball All-ACC selection Savannah Vach, who set Miami’s career assists record.

Following are the UM graduates:

Baseball: Dario Gomez and Carlos Lequerica; Football: Cesar Castillo, Corey Flagg Jr., Jayden George, Luis Gutierrez, Will Hutchinson, Kamren Kinchens, Frank Ladson*, Jacob Lichtenstein*, Josh Neely, Zion Nelson, Lucas Peterson, Ryan Ragone*, Xavier Restrepo, Tyler Van Dyke and Chantz Williams; Rowing: Mimmi Balaam; Soccer: Taylor Shell and Cailey Wesolowsky; Men’s Track & Field: Remy Berberena, Ryler Gould, Jalen Gordon, Sincere Rhea, Russell Robinson, Solomon Strader and Andre Turay; Women’s Track & Field: Kennedy Brace, Blanca Hervas Rodriguez, Daphnee Lavassas, Marquasha Myers*, Moriah Oliveira and Sierra Oliveira; Volleyball: Abby Casiano and Savannah Vach.*

Former Student-Athletes: Frank Gore (football) and Rachel Robertson* (track and field).

*Master’s degree