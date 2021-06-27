Miami building collapse: No more survivors found overnight as fire hinders rescue efforts

Partial building collapse in Miami Beach (REUTERS)

There has been no update to the number of survivors from the Miami building collapse overnight on Friday, officials said.

Rescue teams were still working to locate 159 unaccounted for people after the 12-storey Champlain Towers South building fell on Thursday. Four people have been confirmed dead.

One problem impacting the search efforts was a fire that’s burning deep within the rubble from the collapse.

Authorities were now working to locate the source of the fire, or fires, while also finding ways to still search for any possible survivors.

More fatalities are expected as authorities warned the number of missing from the collapsed apartment complex in Florida could increase from the current figure of 159.

Meanwhile, a researcher at Florida International University has revealed that the building had been sinking into the ground since the 1990s.

Firefighters rescued 35 people from the Champlain Tower South building that collapsed in the middle of the night on Thursday in Surfside, a beachside town just 6 miles (9.6 km) north of Miami.

Those with family members who may have been in the building at the time of its collapse are asked to call 305-614-1819. More information here.