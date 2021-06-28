Miami building collapse – latest: Death toll rises to 11 as search stretches on for survivors

Building Collapse Miami (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Rescue teams continue working at the site of the deadly Miami building collapse after the official death toll rose to 10 on Monday.

More than 150 people remain missing after the Champlain Towers South tower disaster early on Thursday morning.

Search and rescue workers are still trying to locate these missing people, and huge pieces of rubble from the 12-storey Champlain Towers South building were removed Sunday morning to assist with that search.

One problem that impacted the rescue efforts was a fire that’s burning deep within the rubble from the collapse, creating a significant amount of smoke. But authorities were able to get the fire under control on Saturday.

Over the weekend, US media reported that a Surfside official assured residents of the now-collapsed condominium that it was “in very good shape”, a month after an engineering report found it had “major structural damage”.

Ross Prieto, a town inspector, made the comments in a meeting with residents in November 2018, according to NPR.

Those with family members who may have been in the building at the time of its collapse are asked to call 305-614-1819. More information here.