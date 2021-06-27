Miami building collapse: Death toll rises to nine as rescuers dig trench for better access in rubble

Death toll rises to nine people in Miami building collapse

The death toll rose to nine people overnight after search and rescue workers discovered four bodies and more human remains, according to Mayor Daniella Levine Cava of Miami-Dade County.

“As of today, one victim passed away in the hospital, and we’ve recovered eight more victims on-site, so I am confirming today that the death toll is at nine,” the mayor said during a Sunday news conference. “My deepest condolences to the friends, the families, the communities of those who lost their lives.”

Authorities have not yet released the names of five of the victims to the public.

“We are making every effort to identify those others who have been recovered, and additionally, contacting their family members as soon as we are able,” Ms Cava said.

The Miami-Dade Police Department identified four of the victims as Antonio Lozano, 83, and Gladys Lozano, 79; Manuel LaFont; and Stacie Fang.

There are still more than 150 people unaccounted for since the 12-storey Champlain Towers South building collapsed overnight on Thursday.

Search and rescue teams were able to locate the additional bodies overnight after a 125ft long trench was dug through the rubble that’s 20ft wide and 40ft deep, the mayor said. This trench has helped assist rescue workers to locate more bodies as they continue to search for any survivors.

“If you look at that rubble now, you see folks on top, you see major machinery, and they’re working round the clock,” said Governor Ron DeSantis during the press conference.

Mr DeSantis said that state and local officials were working to determine if more resources were needed for the search and rescue efforts. Israel Defense Force’s Home Front Command search-and-rescue team arrived Saturday and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was also on the ground at the site.

More follows ...

