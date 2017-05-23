Miami beats Georgia Tech 6-5 in 13 innings at ACC tourney

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Joe Gomez's run-scoring single in the bottom of the 13th inning lifted Miami past Georgia Tech 6-5 on Tuesday in the opening game of the Atlantic Coast Conference baseball tournament.

Hunter Tackett hit a grand slam in the third and Michael Burns had a solo homer in the first for the sixth-seeded Hurricanes (30-26). They will play third-seeded Wake Forest on Thursday with the winner advancing to the semifinal round.

Edgar Michelangeli started the rally by drawing a one-out walk in the 13th, then advanced to third on Christopher Barr's single up the middle. Gomez ended it with his single through the right side off Zac Ryan (3-5).

Andrew Cabezas (5-3) struck out 10 in 6 1-3 innings of relief for Miami.

Brandt Stallings had a two-run double in the second for 10th-seeded Georgia Tech (27-27).