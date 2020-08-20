A Miami Beach runaway has been missing since July. Police want help in the search

The last time Manuel Echevarría Medina was seen was July 7. Miami Beach police say Manuel is a runaway.

And they need help finding him.

Manuel is 17, six-foot-one and 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He might be with his biological father. They might be in a teal 2001 Chrysler Town & Country with a Florida license plate, tag No. EAP G25.

Anybody with information on Manuel’s whereabouts should call 305-673-7901.

