Miami Beach police investigates after anti-Semitic flyers were distributed overnight

Miami Beach police is investigating the origin of anti-Semitic flyers that were distributed in residential neighborhoods overnight, the department said Sunday.

Police increased patrols in neighborhoods and religious institutions following the first report received shortly after 7 a.m., Ernesto Rodriguez, the department’s spokesperson, told Herald via email.

“There is no place for hate in our community and it will not be tolerated,” he said.

In an email sent Sunday afternoon, Temple Beth Sholom told its parishioners that the temple remains vigilant about security after a man held four people hostage during a 10-hour standoff at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas on Jan. 15.

“As all of us are on heightened alert after Colleyville,” the temple said.

Miami Beach PD has been made aware of an antisemitic flyer distributed overnight in residential neighborhoods. Detectives are actively investigating to determine their origin. We have increased patrols in our neighborhoods and also at our religious institutions.



1/2 — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) January 23, 2022

Residents of the neighboring town of Surfside were also targeted, the city told its residents in an email alert sent Sunday afternoon.

Surfside officials, which also increased patrols in the area, said in an email alert to residents that the anti-Semitic flyers are “related to the COVID pandemic.”

“We have detectives working with our local and federal partners to determine the origin of the flyers,” officials said.

If you find an anti-Semitic flyer or have video showing who may have left the flyers, you may contact Miami Beach Police Department at 305-673-7901 or Surfside Police Department at 305-861-4862.

