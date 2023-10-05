Miami Beach’s Lincoln Road shopping mecca adding stores. Here’s roster of new tenants

Miami Beach’s Lincoln Road outdoor shopping and dining destination will get five new tenants making their debuts by the end of October.

Four stores and a restaurant will join 200 shops, galleries and restaurants that line Lincoln Road’s eight blocks. The shopping promenade draws a mix of locals and international tourists among its 8 million annual visitors.

Stephen Bittel, president of Terranova Corp., owner of multiple properties along the landmark corridor including Cheesecake Factory restaurant that opened in May, said he’s excited about the roster of incoming retailers.

The five new tenants are:

▪ HOKA, the international footwear brand, will join Nike and Adidas sneaker stores on Lincoln Road.

▪ Luli Fama is a South Florida-based retailer known for its women’s luxury swimwear.

▪ IT’SUGAR bills itself as an “immersive candy experience” with its store selling hundreds of different candies.

▪ IT Italian Trattoria is the lone restaurant of the group, offering an open kitchen so diners can their food being prepared with ingredients from Italy.

▪ Turkish Delight is opening the company’s first U.S. location. The store features desserts and treats sourced from Turkey.

Holly Cohen, a Miami-based retail development adviser, said Lincoln Road needs better collaboration among its various property owners for all of the tenants to thrive.

“The challenge with Lincoln Road has always been that you have many owners of the different buildings,” Cohen said. “It’s not like a traditional mall owner like Simon Property Group. ... There have been attempts made to bring the brokers and owners together on how the whole street can benefit. Some don’t want to share information.”

Citing the popularity among South Florida residents of Lincoln Road restaurant Mila, Cohen also thinks finding ways for all of the shops and restaurants to engage local residents would bolster Lincoln Road as a shopping and dining destination.

One of those local residents is Jonathan Schwartz, vice president of real estate and business development for IT’SUGAR, one of the new Lincoln Road entrants. Schwartz grew up in Boca Raton and remembers having fun at Lincoln Road as a child. Now a Fort Lauderdale resident, Schwartz sees his company’s newest store as a place where other people can make similar memories.

“Growing up you’d go to Lincoln Road for a whole evening of entertainment,” he said. “To be a part of that story today, and offer that same experience through our brand, we’ll be able to make a lot of families and children happy.”