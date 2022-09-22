Miami-Based Company Radiation Shield Technologies (RST) Issues Call to Action for Access to Better Aerospace Safety Measures

Radiation Shield Technologies partners with R Squared Defense to utilize Demron to protect aircrews from in-flight radiation

MIAMI, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As concern over in-flight radiation exposure to Military and Commercial aircrews continues to rise, industry expert Radiation Shield Technologies is issuing a call to action to ensure the aircraft & aerospace industry has access to cutting-edge protective fabrics.

This call to action has culminated in an agreement between Radiation Shield Technologies and R Squared Defense to work together to bring the revolutionary Demron fabric to the airline & aerospace industry.

Radiation Shield Technologies fabric Demron was determined to be a choice material for a protective suit for a mission to Mars by Marcy et al in the Journal of Materials Engineering and Performance JMEPEG (2004) 13.208-217 and Demron is ideal for blocking in-flight radiation and protecting aircrews as well as passengers. RST offers a customized fabric that will be utilized within the fuselage of aircraft to shield pilots, crew, and passengers from cosmic radiation. By partnering with R Squared Defense, RST's Demron will be the gold standard for in-flight radiation protection.

For more than 20 years, RST has pioneered high-performance, multi-hazard fabrics employing Demron for military, firefighters, NASA, aerospace, law enforcement and medical personnel. Demron combines the metallic properties of gamma radiation reduction, trauma reduction and thermal conductivity with advanced nano polymer technology and is uniquely capable of providing true anti-nuclear protection and heat stress reduction without compromising chemical or biological hazard protection.

In an ever-changing world, nuclear radiation protection has never been more relevant.

Demron's product line currently includes full-body suits, vests, blankets, and tents.

For more information, please visit: https://radshield.com, info@radshield.com or call (866) 7DEMRON.

