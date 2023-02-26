Miami baseball (22 HRs this season) wins seventh in row after DiMare thrown out of game

More than a week ago, the Miami Hurricanes opened the season in Coral Gables precariously with a loss to cold-weather, indoor-limited Penn State.

Since then, the hard-hitting Canes have been on a tear, winning their seventh consecutive game 20-2 Sunday against Dartmouth for their first series sweep of 2023 — and adding some spice in the process.

Not only did Miami (7-1) blast its 20th, 21st and 22nd home runs of the season in a 21-hit performance at Mark Light Field, Hurricanes coach Gino DiMare was thrown out of the game for the first time in his five-season head-coaching career. A visibly angry DiMare shared some words with third base umpire Mike Jarboe, who used a stopwatch to ensure that a new NCAA rule that limits pitchers and batters between pitches is enforced. Within the final 10 seconds of a 30-second span, the batter must be in the box and have his attention on the pitcher or an automatic strike is called.

In UM’s case, No. 5 hitter Zach Levenson, who entered the game with a team-high .545 batting average, apparently did not have his full attention on the pitcher. Thus, with two strikes and two outs in the fourth inning, UM players were stranded on first and third when Jarboe called the strike.

The Canes were leading 4-2 at that point, but busted the game open with three runs in the fifth and five in the sixth.

DiMare was not expected to speak to the media after the game.

Miami began the weekend third nationally with 15 home runs. In addition to the three the Canes hit Sunday, the Canes They hit two Friday in the series opener, another two Saturday and the three Sunday.

UM’s homers were hit by Dorian Gonzalez, Dominic Pitelli and Jason Torres. Torres’ was a three-run, seventh-inning blast to left field for the first college hit of his career. At Miami Springs High, Torres broke UM great Yasmani Grandal’s high school home run record with 25 homers over his career.

Canes starter Alejandro Rosario allowed two earned runs on three hits for his first win of the season. He walked one and struck out seven. Dartmouth (0-3) failed to register a hit after the third inning.

This story will be updated.