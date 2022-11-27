Miami Art Week happens all around the town. Here’s a neighborhood guide

The art fever that envelops South Florida each December stretches far beyond museums, fair halls and hotel lobbies. Here are just a few of the events happening in neighborhoods around town.

OVERTOWN

The 2020 opening of Marcus Samuelsson’s Red Rooster marked the beginning of a renaissance in Miami’s historic Black village. Since then, the neighborhood has continued to blossom. (And yes, there’s a Metrorail stop a block from Red Rooster.)

▪ During Art Week, Hampton Art Lovers presents an exhibition by the late artist Charles White at the Historic Ward Rooming House, 249 NW Ninth St. (You can see more of White’s work at a companion show at the University of Miami’s Lowe Art Museum.) On the grounds outside, Point Comfort fair offers works for sale by Basil Watson, Brandon Clark, Tiffani Glenn, Phil Shung, , Musa Hixon, Chris Clark, Tommy the Animator and Judy Bowman. Tickets at eventbrite.com.

▪ Harlem’s Clare Oliver Gallery has opted out of Miami art fairs, where she has shown in the past, in favor of LOOP, a program of artwork, performance and happy hours in a pop-up tent at 919 NW Second Ave. The show kicks off Nov. 28 at 11 a.m. and runs through Dec. 3. Details at claireoliver.com.

W3. Simone Elizabeth Saunders, She Reveals, 2022, Hand-tufted velvet, acrylic and wool yarn on rug warp, 65 x 60.5 x 1 in.

▪ Nearby, Miami Worldcenter, 650 NE Second Ave., unveils its $5 million art program, featuring works by Nina Chanel Abney, Nick Cave, Franz Ackermann, Hernan Bas, Viktor El-Saieh, Serge Toussaint, Zadok Ben David, Woody de Othello and Trenton Doyle Hancock. miamiworldcenter.com.

WYNWOOD

This former warehouse district owes its rebirth to art, courtesy of the late Tony Goldman, who brought installations of world-class street art to Wynwood Walls. Every year the neighborhood buzzes with art activations. Here are just a few:

▪ Doodles NFT, the NFT experiment that turned into a startup darling, mixes the metaverse (that’s the Web3 world) with IRL (in real life) to create a mini-golf takeover called DoodlePutt at 2534 N. Miami Ave. on Dec. 2 and 3 from noon until 10 p.m.. Tee times are sold out, but some general admission passes are still available. Info at doodles.app/events/doodleputt.

▪ Prime Video pays homage to Black accomplishment and creativity through its immersive installation “RICHES: The Crown We Never Take Off,” a reference to hair rituals and customers, on Dec. 2 and 3 at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave. The presentation includes musical performances and a dramatic story accompanied by art by Marryam Noma, Carlos Idun-Tawiah, Tammie Knight, Morel Doucet and others, curated by Donnamarie Baptiste. Tickets and information at thecrownwenevertakeoff.splashthat.com.

DOWNTOWN

Mana Common and Web3 platform nft now again are hosting an immersive NFT showcase that will stretch across 12 buildings and several blocks in downtown’s Flagler District. “The Gateway: a web3 metropolis,” will feature activations by Christie’s, Instagram, Nike and others in a free public exploration of art, music, gaming, tech and culture running Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, from noon to 9 p.m. daily.

BRICKELL

Since opening its first phase in 2021, the linear park beneath Metrorail known as The Underline has incorporated works by local artists. Dec. 1, it unveils a new public sculpture garden at Southwest 10th Street between Southwest First Avenue with works by Typoe and Laura de la Vega, sponsored by Nasdaq and Airbnb. The panel discussion kicks off at 10:30 a.m.; visitors can enjoy the sculptures any time for years to come.





COCONUT GROVE

The palatial house and gardens known as Vizcaya can well be described as an artwork itself. During Art Week, the home-turned-museum at 3251 South Miami Ave. returns to its pre-COVID practice of art commissions with Wish Towers, by artists Jaime and Javier Suárez Berrocal. On Dec. 3, Vizcaya, hosts a 10 a.m. artist talk and brunch for just $5. Tickets at vizcaya.org/cap2022.

HOMESTEAD

Many consider cars to be art, so perhaps it makes sense to use the Homestead Raceway as the site for ARTZ 305, a contemporary gallery featuring local artists. The effort led by County Commissioner Kionne McGhee opens Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. and runs Dec. 3-4 from 10-6 p.m. Information at artz305.com

Jane Wooldridge and Amanda Rosa contributed to this report.