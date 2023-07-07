Some of Miami’s art museums are free. Here’s how to take in some culture without paying

Summer is the perfect time for locals to explore Miami’s museums. The tourists have fled because of the heat and the kids are languishing at the house. Some of these museums are even free. Here’s where and when to go to Miami’s museums to take advantage of freebies.

The Bass

Hear us out. The Bass technically isn’t free. Normally, general admission is $15, but right now, you can pay whatever amount you’d like to come inside. At the moment, The Bass only has two galleries open as the museum prepares to open more exhibitions later. That means until Aug. 17, visitors can enter the museum by making a donation of any size. Show The Bass -- which is a nonprofit -- some love and check out the artwork it has on view for a quick, summer afternoon activity.

Address: 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Hours: noon - 5 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday; closed Monday and Tuesday

Parking: Street parking

https://thebass.org

Frost Art Museum – FIU

The Frost Art Museum is always free. The museum’s latest exhibition, “Draw: Point to Point,” is all about the art of drawing and features South Florida-based artists like Cornelius Tulloch and Amanda Linares.

Address: Modesto Maidique Campus, 10975 SW 17th St., Miami

Hours: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday; Closed Monday

Parking: Metered parking in the Blue of Gold garages or Lot 4 on campus

https://frost.fiu.edu/index.html

Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami

ICA, Miami is unique for many reasons. It’s the only non-academic museum on this list that is completely free to visit. In an interview, ICA artistic director Alex Gartenfeld told the Herald that part of the museum’s mission to promote accessibility is to keep it free and open to the public. ICA’s Family Sundays series, which offers workshops for kids, is free, too. The museum still recommends reserving free tickets online to guarantee entry.

Address: 61 NE 41st St., Miami

Hours: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday; Closed Monday and Tuesday

Parking: Parking garage across the street from museum

https://icamiami.org/

Lowe Art Museum, University of Miami

This place has got everything. Banksy. Warhol. Haring. Picasso. A mummified cat skeleton. Located on campus at the University of Miami, the Lowe offers a ridiculously diverse collection of both contemporary and ancient artworks entirely for free. Like any good university institution, the Lowe is a great place to learn something new about modern-day Japanese ceramics masters and Native American artisans.

Address: 1301 Stanford Dr., Coral Gables

Hours: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday; Closed Sunday, Monday and Tuesday

Parking: Metered spaces at Pavia and Merrick Garages, Stanford Drive and the yellow, gray and burgundy color parking zones

https://www.lowe.miami.edu/index.html

NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale

This Fort Lauderdale museum offers free admission the first Thursday of each month along with a 2-for-1 wine all-day happy hour at the museum cafe. On the second floor is “Cosmic Mirrors: Haitian Art Highlights from the Collection,” an exhibition on Haitian spirituality, Vodou, mermaids and more. Pop culture fans will want to check out the exhibitions on the first floor that are all about fame, celebrity and fashion.

Address: One East Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

Hours: noon - 5 p.m. Sunday; 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; Closed Monday

Parking: Street parking and garage nearby

https://nsuartmuseum.org

Pérez Art Museum Miami

There is a way to get into Miami’s flagship art museum for free. The museum lets visitors in at no cost on the second Saturday of each month. PAMM also offers guests free art kits (while supplies lasts) and family friendly workshops. This Saturday, the museum is hosting “Collaging Culture,” an event for art lovers to make artwork inspired by the exhibition “Marcela Cantuária: The South American Dream.”

Address: 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Hours: Monday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Closed Tuesday and Wednesday; Thursday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Friday to Sunday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Parking: Museum garage, $18 flat rate

https://www.pamm.org

The Wolfsonian – FIU

Don’t forget your ID. The Wolfsonian, a small Miami Beach art museum run by Florida International University, offers free admission to Florida residents and State University System of Florida students, faculty and staff. Out-of-towners have to pay $12. This is probably the only place on South Beach that doesn’t cater to tourists.

Address: 1001 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach

Hours: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday; 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Friday

Parking: Street parking

https://wolfsonian.org

