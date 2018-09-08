Miami's New Turnover Chain Features Mascot Sebastian the Ibis

With programs across the country adopting their own ways to reward defensive players for forcing turnovers, the Miami Hurricanes have upped the ante on their Turnover Chain.

On Saturday, Miami broke out the new chain for the first time this season. The latest edition features one of the program's oldest relics: Sebastian the Ibis, the life-sized bird mascot who's been associated with the program since 1957, is bedazzled in colored jewels.

IT'S BBBAAAAACCCCKKKK....



Just a little different. pic.twitter.com/Sc1q1usDTx



— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) September 8, 2018

The first player to don the newly-designed chain was sophomore cornerback Trajan Bandy, who recovered a fumble during the second quarter against Savannah State.

Straight from @MalekYoung to @BandyTrajan.



Turnover Chain Turnover Chain Turnover Chain pic.twitter.com/0UWRpsNoCz



— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) September 8, 2018

Trajan Bandy (@BandyTrajan) becomes the first Hurricane to sport the new "Sebastian the Ibis" Turnover Chain pic.twitter.com/IkK16wbnUm — Josh White (@_JoshRWhite) September 8, 2018

Story Continues

Last season, the Hurricanes first introduced the Turnover Chain, a 36-inch, 2.5-kilogram, 10-karat gold rope dressed with 900 orange and green sapphire stones which formed a "U."